BERLIN, March 13 Bayer Leverkusen edged past Hamburg SV 1-0 courtesy of an Albin Ekdal own goal for their first league win in four matches on Sunday as coach Roger Schmidt returned to the Bundesliga from suspension.

Leverkusen had managed just one point in their last four league games, with Schmidt having missed the previous three following a ban for dissent in their 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in February.

His team gave him something to celebrate, snatching an 18th minute winner, with Hamburg's Ekdal turning the ball into his own goal after a good effort from Julian Brandt.

The result offered Schmidt some respite, following their mid-week loss to Villarreal in the Europa League, lifting Leverkusen to seventh, a point off the European spots.

Leverkusen keeper Bernd Leno pulled off an outstanding save in the 70th minute parrying a looping Artjoms Rudnevs shot to deny Hamburg an equaliser.

Leno, battling for a spot on Germany's Euro 2016 squad, did even better a few minutes later, sensationally denying the Latvian from point blank range.

The hosts were left with ten men in stoppage time after Tin Jedvaj was sent off for complaining to the referee but Hamburg, who have won just once in their last five matches, could not find a late goal, slipping to 12th on 31 points.

Leaders Bayern Munich are eight points clear at the top after a 5-0 demolition of Werder Bremen on Saturday, with second-placed Borussia Dortmund in action against Mainz 05 later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)