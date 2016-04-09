BERLIN, April 9 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were made to work extremely hard for a 3-1 victory at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday that sent them eight points clear at the top of the table with five games left.

Treble-chasing Bayern, who take on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final return leg next week, are on 75 points. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 67, travel to Schalke 04 on Sunday.

Franck Ribery created Bayern's opening goal against the run of play with Stuttgart's Georg Niedermeier sliding in to clear the Frenchman's cutback only to send it into his own goal in the 31st minute.

Stuttgart appeared to be playing with more confidence than Bayern, who are eyeing a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title, during the first half.

The visitors settled some nerves when David Alaba controlled the ball before firing into the near post with a fine left-footed effort seven minutes after the restart.

But some dreadful defending in the box saw Daniel Didavi, on the ground, chip the ball over keeper Manuel Neuer to cut the deficit and set up a dramatic finale.

Bayern almost scored again with Thiago in the 78th but keeper Przemyslaw Tyton tipped the ball onto the bar to rescue the hosts as Stuttgart kept pressing for an equaliser.

Brazilian Douglas Costa took matters into his own hands in the 89th, cutting in from the right and releasing an unstoppable shot past Tyton to seal Bayern's win.

Borussia Moenchengladbach failed to close in on third-placed Hertha Berlin after slumping to a 1-0 loss at Ingolstadt that left them in fourth on 45, four points off Hertha who drew 2-2 against Hanover 96 on Friday.

Promoted Darmstadt 98 took a big step towards securing their spot in the top division with a 2-1 win at Hamburg SV to move up to 32 points in 13th place, four above the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)