BERLIN, April 17 Borussia Dortmund eased past nine-man Hamburg SV 3-0 on Sunday to keep their slim Bundesliga title hopes alive as they moved seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich with four games left.

American teenager Christian Pulisic became the fourth youngest player to score in the Bundesliga when the 17-year-old drilled in from a tight angle in the 38th minute.

Adrian Ramos added another goal six minutes later, shaking off two defenders and firing in for a two-goal cushion going into the break as Dortmund looked to recover from their last-gasp Europa League elimination by Liverpool in midweek.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors, who had keeper Rene Adler sent off with a straight red card for bringing down a charging Shinji Kagawa.

Hamburg's Alvin Ekdal was forced off injured 13 minutes from time but with no substitutions available they had to play on with nine.

Dortmund's numerical advantage meant the hosts only needed to control possession with Hamburg pulling back in numbers.

Colombian Ramos scored his eighth goal of the campaign in the 86th minute as the Ruhr valley club, who have already secured a Champions League spot, moved up to 71 points, with Bayern on 78 after their 3-0 victory over Schalke 04. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)