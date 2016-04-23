BERLIN, April 23 Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin 2-0 on Saturday but had to put the champagne on ice for a looming record fourth straight Bundesliga title after Borussia Dortmund beat VfB Stuttgart 3-0 to stay seven points behind with three games left.

A deflected first-half effort by Arturo Vidal and 79th- minute goal from Douglas Costa were enough to give treble-chasing Bayern the three points in a lacklustre game that left Hertha in fourth place.

Bayern, who take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last four next week, are on 81 points and will seal the title with victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach next week.

Dortmund struck twice in the first half through Shinji Kagawa and American teenager Christian Pulisic, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan grabbed his 11th goal of the campaign after the break to maintain their slim title hopes with 74 points.

Champions League quarter-finalists VfL Wolfsburg continued their slump with a 2-0 home defeat by Augsburg to drop to 10th place on 39, all but ending their chances of European football next season.

Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up and German Cup winners, have failed to win any of their last six matches.

Basement side Hanover 96 were all but relegated despite recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 draw against Ingolstadt.

They have 22 points, nine off the relegation playoff spot and Werder Bremen, who also have a better goal difference.