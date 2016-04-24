BERLIN, April 24 Borussia Moenchengladbach beat struggling Hoffenheim 3-1 on Sunday to lift their hopes of a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League qualification rounds with three matches left in the Bundesliga season.

Forward Andre Hahn fired in on the hour to secure the three points for Gladbach after Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric had pulled a goal back following the hosts' 2-0 first-half lead.

Fifth-placed Gladbach move up to 48 points, one behind Hertha Berlin who are fourth. The top three teams qualify for the Champions League group stage with the fourth advancing to the qualifying rounds.

Leaders Bayern Munich, hosting Gladbach next week, will secure a record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title with a win after beating Hertha 2-0 on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund are seven points behind in second place on 74 with Bayer Leverkusen third on 54. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)