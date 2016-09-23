BERLIN, Sept 23 Title contenders Borussia Dortmund twice hit the woodwork as they beat Freiburg 3-1 to join leaders Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, who have now scored 14 goals in their last three league games, should have killed off the match long before Freiburg pulled a goal back on the hour to set up a nervous finale.

However, strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lukasz Piszczek and a stoppage time goal from Raphael Guerreiro allowed Dortmund to secure a fourth win in five league games. They are tied on 12 points with Bayern Munich, who take on Hamburg SV on Saturday.

Aubameyang should have done better when he was sent through with a superb Matthias Ginter pass but the Gabon international's clever chip sailed just wide of the post on 18 minutes.

Emre Mor came even closer when his effort bounced off the crossbar minutes later as Dortmund upped the pressure in a lopsided first half.

Their overwhelming dominance finally paid off on the stroke of halftime with Aubameyang sliding in to meet an Ousmane Dembele cutback at the far post for his fifth goal this season.

Piszczek added another goal eight minutes after the restart with Freiburg firmly boxed into their own half and enduring wave after wave of attacks.

But when Freiburg scored against the run of play, with Max Philipp cutting the deficit on the hour, Dortmund were kept on tenterhooks as Aubameyang again hit the woodwork.

Guerreiro made sure of the three points with his stoppage time goal. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)