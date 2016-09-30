BERLIN, Sept 30 Promoted RB Leipzig earned a deserved 2-1 home victory over Augsburg on Friday to join second-placed Borussia Dortmund on 12 points in the Bundesliga and continue their unbeaten run.

Goals from Emil Forsberg and Yussuf Poulsen either side of Ji Dong-won's equaliser handed the Bulls their first win in three matches and their third in six league games, lifting them into third place behind Dortmund on goal difference.

Leipzig, who have yet to lose in their first season in the top flight, should have scored more goals but wasted a string of clear chances, with Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz coming to the rescue on several occasions in the second half.

On Saturday, Dortmund visit Bayer Leverkusen in the late game after leaders Bayern Munich, who have a maximum 15 points, host unbeaten Cologne who are fourth on 11 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)