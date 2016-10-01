BERLIN Oct 1 Bayern Munich's perfect Bundesliga start came to a screeching halt when they drew 1-1 with visiting Cologne on Saturday after winning their first five matches of the season.

The Bavarians, who lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, hit the woodwork three times and controlled the game but failed to make their dominance count, with Cologne protecting their undefeated run this season.

Bayern struggled against the hard-working Cologne defenders for 40 minute before Joshua Kimmich dived to head in a beautiful Juan Bernat cross for the lead.

Thomas Mueller came close to adding another four minutes after the restart as did Robert Lewandowski, with Bayern keeping up the pressure and looking to kill off the game.

But it was Cologne who scored when striker Anthony Modeste timed his run to perfection, taking off inside the box to volley a cross into the back of Manuel Neuer's goal for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The hosts were left stunned for a few minute with Cologne trying to hit them again on the counter-attack and Yuya Osako's effort was ruled out for off-side.

Cologne keeper Timo Horn made the save of the day when he punched a point-blank Mueller volley on to the crossbar and the Bavarians also hit the woodwork with a powerful low drive by Bernat five minutes from time.

The last big chance fell to the visitors, however, with Simon Zoller coming agonisingly close to a stoppage-time winner as his shot rolled just wide of the post.

Bayern moved up to 16 points, with Hertha Berlin second on 13, after easing past Hamburg SV 2-0 with two goals from Vedad Ibisevic.

Hamburg, under new coach Markus Gisdol, have yet to win this season and are in 17th place on just one point.

Borussia Dortmund, in third on 12 points, travel to Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)