(Adds quotes, details)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN Aug 19 Germany international Marco Reus
struck twice to give Borussia Moenchengladbach a 4-1 win over
VfL Wolfsburg that put them top of the Bundesliga on Friday.
Gladbach, who needed a relegation playoff last season to
stay up, have seven points from three games.
Mainz 05 and Hanover 96, both on six, play on Sunday against
Schalke 04 and Hertha Berlin respectively. VfB Stuttgart, on
four, take on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
With new signing, former West Ham United midfielder Thomas
Hitzlsperger, in their lineup Wolfsburg struck after 12 minutes
when Japanese Makoto Hasebe finished off a good move.
Gladbach needed only three minutes to draw level. Visiting
defender Simon Kjaer slipped just outside the box and Raul
Bobadilla picked up the loose ball before feeding Reus who
tapped in from close range.
"It was almost good for us to concede a goal," said Lucien
Favre who took over as Gladbach coach late last season.
"We reacted instantly and were by far the better team," he
told Sky television. "We played extremely well and could have
won by a much bigger scoreline."
The hosts looked sharper after the equaliser and their
dominance paid off when Reus was brought down and Belgian
defender Filip Daems converted a 32nd-minute penalty.
Argentine Bobadilla added another goal on the stroke of
halftime, heading in a Juan Arango cross, before Reus grabbed
his second goal of the evening with a fine volley at the far
post on 67 minutes.
"Nothing worked for us tonight," Wolfsburg midfielder
Christian Traesch told reporters. "We started well and deserved
to go a goal up but then we made mistakes.
"Losing 3-1 or 4-1 doesn't really make a difference. Our
performance was nothing to be proud of."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)