By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN Aug 20 A scintillating performance by
Arjen Robben allowed Bayern Munich to demolish Hamburg SV 5-0 on
Saturday, while champions Borussia Dortmund struggled to beat
Nuremberg 2-0.
Dutch international Robben scored one goal and set up
another for Daniel van Buyten, with Franck Ribery, last season's
top scorer Mario Gomez and substitute Ivica Olic also on target
as the hosts kept a clean sheet for the third straight game in
all competitions.
Dortmund were made to work much harder against aggressive
Nuremberg and had to wait until early in the second half to
celebrate when Mario Goetze in the box cut back for Robert
Lewandowski to thunder in for the lead.
Kevin Grosskreutz added another for the hosts 10 minutes
from time with a deflected long-range effort.
Both Bayern and Dortmund moved up to six points from three
games, one behind Borussia Moenchengladbach, 4-1 winners against
VfL Wolfsburg on Friday.
"This was our best performance this season and when everyone
hits top form we will be even better," said a beaming Bayern
coach Jupp Heynckes.
"I am especially happy not only with the chances we carved
out but also because we again did not concede a goal. That was
not because Hamburg were weak but because we were focused, and
very compact."
On a sun-drenched Munich afternoon, Robben wreaked havoc
down the right wing repeatedly leaving hapless Hamburg defenders
in his wake.
He picked out defender van Buyten, a surprise inclusion in
the place of Jerome Boateng, with a free kick and the Belgian
paid back Heynckes' trust with a well-timed header in the 13th
minute.
Bayern, fresh for their 2-0 Champions League playoff first
leg win over FC Zurich in midweek, kept up the pressure and
Frenchman Ribery doubled their lead four minutes later when he
picked up a Thomas Mueller pass, flicked the ball on to his left
foot and released from 10 metres to beat keeper Jaroslav Drobny.
ROBBEN CHIP
Drobny did well to deny Bayern another goal a little later
as he palmed a Gomez diving header over the bar with a reflex
save but could do nothing when Robben raced past Marcell Jansen
and Dennis Aogo down the right and beautifully chipped the ball
over the Czech keeper.
Gomez scored his first league goal of the season 11 minutes
after the restart and with Hamburg's defence in tatters, Croat
Olic completed the rout 10 minutes from time. Hamburg, who had
lost 6-0 in Munch last season and could have conceded even more
on Saturday, are 17th with just one point.
Dortmund were far less impressive and were lucky not to have
fallen a goal behind in the first half. Coach Juergen Klopp
admitted his team lacked their usual offensive spark.
"Nuremberg defended very well for a long time and they also
took the initiative," Klopp told reporters. "It was a tough
piece of work for us today but in no way were we lucky. We
deserved to win. In the second half we created more options for
us."
Fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen also
have six points following their 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart after
Stefan Kiessling made the most of Stuttgart keeper Sven
Ulreich's fumble to snatch the winner, with Michael Ballack
again left on the bench.
In a hugely entertaining encounter Werder Bremen came from a
goal down and led twice before finally beating Freiburg 5-3 with
two goals in the dying minutes to also move up to six points.
Hanover 96 and Mainz 05, also on six, take on Hertha Berlin
and Schalke 04 respectively on Sunday.
