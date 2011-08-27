* Champions Dortmund draw at Leverkusen
* Werder snatch late win to go second
* Hamburg lose again
(updates with Dortmund result)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Aug 27 Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez
scored a hat-trick to give his team a 3-0 win at Kaiserslautern
on Saturday and send the Bavarians top of the Bundesliga as
champions Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 at Bayer Leverkusen to stay
two points off the pace.
Gomez, last season's Bundesliga top scorer, converted a
37th-minute penalty and added another 10 minutes after the
restart, when goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saved the striker's second
spot-kick before Gomez tapped in the rebound.
The Germany international completed his hat-trick by firing
in from close range after a Thomas Mueller cross. Bayern,
without the injured Arjen Robben, kept a clean sheet for the
fifth consecutive game in all competitions.
"This was our best game this season," Bayern coach Jupp
Heynckes told reporters. "But we must still improve the way we
convert our chances. Defensively we did not allow anything and I
liked to see that."
Dortmund endured more than an hour of Leverkusen superiority
before Michal Kadlec was sent off, allowing the champions to
press for a goal and force a handful of superb saves from
19-year-old keeper Bernd Leno.
Dortmund were also left with 10 men when Goetze was sent off
for kicking Hanno Balitsch 13 minutes from time. Leverkusen and
Dortmund both have seven points from four games.
Werder Bremen snatched a late 2-1 win at Hoffenheim thanks
to a goal by Markus Rosenberg. They move to nine points, in
second place behind Bayern on goal difference.
Freiburg piled misery on 2009 champions VfL Wolfsburg,
beating them 3-0 for their third straight defeat. Wolfsburg are
in 15th place with three points from four games.
Hamburg thought they had ended their own bad run when they
led twice against Cologne, but they had to suffer their third
loss in four games when the visitors grabbed an entertaining 4-3
victory with two goals in the final six minutes.
POURED FORWARD
Bayern did not give Kaiserslautern time to find their
footing in the game and, despite the absence of Robben, poured
forward, mainly down the left wing with Philipp Lahm and Franck
Ribery dictating play.
Kaiserslautern's Trapp was kept busy from the start but was
well beaten in the ninth minute, when Lahm was sent through by
Gomez only to curl his shot wide from 10 metres out.
Bayern, having fixed the defensive problems that plagued
them last season, kept the hosts on the backfoot but needed a
penalty to break the deadlock. Gomez sent Trapp the wrong way
for the deserved lead just before the break.
It was another penalty 10 minutes after the restart that
essentially sealed their third successive league win, when Trapp
saved Gomez's effort but the striker was left unmarked to turn
in the rebound.
With Kaiserslautern struggling, Gomez struck again, beating
his marker to thunder in after Mueller had done all the work
down the left wing.
Kaiserslautern were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes
when Ivo Ilicevic was sent off for a hard foul on Anatoliy
Tymoshchuk.
"We must not think that everything now will happen by
itself," said Gomez. "We have to work hard every week for our
success and also think defensively because that way it will be
very difficult to score a goal against us."
Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hanover 96, both on seven
points, can reclaim top spot on Sunday with wins over Schalke 04
and Mainz respectively.
(Editing by Stephen Wood)