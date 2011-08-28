(Adds details)
BERLIN Aug 28 Spanish striker Raul scrambled a
second-half winner to give Schalke 04 a 1-0 win over Borussia
Moenchengladbach which took them level with Bayern Munich and
Werder Bremen at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday.
It was the first defeat of the season for Moenchengladbach,
who could have taken over the lead outright if they had won.
The leading trio all have nine points from four games with
Bayern top on goal difference and Schalke 04 second.
Hanover 96, fourth with eight points, drew 1-1 with visiting
Mainz 05 in Sunday's other game and are now the only unbeaten
side.
Schalke and Moenchengladbach both had chances in an
entertaining first half but the hosts took control after
halftime.
Former Spain and Real Madrid forward Raul made the
breakthrough in the 64th minute, scoring at the third attempt
after Marc-Andre Stegen parried his first two efforts for his
second goal of the season.
Moenchengladbach's defeat left them fifth with seven points.
In the earlier match, Sami Allagui put Mainz ahead after
only two minutes when he had a simple job to slid home Marcel
Risse's pinpoint pass.
Mohammed Abdellaoue levelled on the half hour when he swept
in Konstantin Rausch's low ball from the left for his third
league goal of the season.
