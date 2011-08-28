(Adds details)

BERLIN Aug 28 Spanish striker Raul scrambled a second-half winner to give Schalke 04 a 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach which took them level with Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

It was the first defeat of the season for Moenchengladbach, who could have taken over the lead outright if they had won.

The leading trio all have nine points from four games with Bayern top on goal difference and Schalke 04 second.

Hanover 96, fourth with eight points, drew 1-1 with visiting Mainz 05 in Sunday's other game and are now the only unbeaten side.

Schalke and Moenchengladbach both had chances in an entertaining first half but the hosts took control after halftime.

Former Spain and Real Madrid forward Raul made the breakthrough in the 64th minute, scoring at the third attempt after Marc-Andre Stegen parried his first two efforts for his second goal of the season.

Moenchengladbach's defeat left them fifth with seven points.

In the earlier match, Sami Allagui put Mainz ahead after only two minutes when he had a simple job to slid home Marcel Risse's pinpoint pass.

Mohammed Abdellaoue levelled on the half hour when he swept in Konstantin Rausch's low ball from the left for his third league goal of the season.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)