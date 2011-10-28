BERLIN Oct 28 Former Germany captain Michael
Ballack struck his first Bundesliga goal for more than five
years to guide Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-0 victory at bottom club
Freiburg, sending his team up to eighth in the table.
It was a winning return for Leverkusen coach Robin Dutt who
worked at Freiburg for four years before leaving in the close
season.
The hosts were the better side, dominating for long
stretches and missing several good chances.
The 35-year-old Ballack was on target after two minutes as
he volleyed in from close range after Freiburg failed to clear a
corner.
Germany coach Joachim Loew, who brought an end to the
midfielder's international career, was watching in the stands.
It was former Chelsea player Ballack's first Bundesliga goal
since he scored for Bayern Munich in May 2006.
Freiburg hit the woodwork through Papiss Demba Cisse in the
38th minute before Jan Rosenthal's glancing header flew narrowly
wide.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)