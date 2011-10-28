BERLIN Oct 28 Former Germany captain Michael Ballack struck his first Bundesliga goal for more than five years to guide Bayer Leverkusen to a 1-0 victory at bottom club Freiburg, sending his team up to eighth in the table.

It was a winning return for Leverkusen coach Robin Dutt who worked at Freiburg for four years before leaving in the close season.

The hosts were the better side, dominating for long stretches and missing several good chances.

The 35-year-old Ballack was on target after two minutes as he volleyed in from close range after Freiburg failed to clear a corner.

Germany coach Joachim Loew, who brought an end to the midfielder's international career, was watching in the stands.

It was former Chelsea player Ballack's first Bundesliga goal since he scored for Bayern Munich in May 2006.

Freiburg hit the woodwork through Papiss Demba Cisse in the 38th minute before Jan Rosenthal's glancing header flew narrowly wide. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)