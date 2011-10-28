* Ballack leads Leverkusen to 1-0 victory
* Freiburg stay bottom after defeat
(Updates with Ballack injury, Dutt quotes)
BERLIN Oct 28 Former Germany captain Michael
Ballack struck his first Bundesliga goal for more than five
years but also suffered a suspected broken nose as Bayer
Leverkusen beat bottom club Freiburg 1-0 on Friday.
The 35-year-old went off midway through the second half and
could now miss the midweek Champions League game at Valencia.
"It looks like Michael may have broken his nose," Leverkusen
coach Robin Dutt told reporters after making a triumphant return
to Freiburg where he worked for four years before leaving in the
close season.
"This win was a bit lucky. Freiburg played really well after
falling behind," he added after the visitors climbed to eighth
in the table with 17 points from 11 games, five points behind
leaders Bayern Munich who entertain Nuremberg on Saturday.
The home side dominated for long stretches and missed
several good chances.
Ballack was on target after two minutes as he volleyed in
from close range after Freiburg failed to clear a corner.
Germany coach Joachim Loew, who brought an end to the
midfielder's international career in June, was watching in the
stands as the former Chelsea player notched his first Bundesliga
goal since scoring for Bayern Munich in May 2006.
Freiburg hit the woodwork through Papiss Demba Cisse in the
38th minute before Jan Rosenthal's glancing header flew narrowly
wide.
They went close again in the second half with Leverkusen
keeper Bernd Leno denying Stefan Reisinger twice from close
range and Cisse firing over the bar.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)