BERLIN Oct 29 Bayern Munich crushed Nuremberg 4-0 with two goals from Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez to open up a four-point gap at the top of the table on Saturday.

The league leaders got off to a dream start with Gomez heading them in front after two minutes and then setting up Bastian Schweinsteiger who rifled in from 18 metres.

Franck Ribery and Gomez added two more either side of halftime to lift Bayern to 25 points from 11 games.

Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored twice and Spaniard Raul once to help Schalke 04 beat Hoffenheim 3-1 and move up to second spot on 21.

Forward Vedad Ibisevic had levelled for Hoffenheim midway through the second half.

Champions Borussia Dortmund dropped to third place on 20 after drawing 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart while Borussia Moenchengladbach moved up to fourth, also on 20, after Marco Reus struck twice to give them a 2-1 win over Hanover 96.

