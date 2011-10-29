* Bayern too good for Nuremberg
BERLIN, Oct 29 Bundesliga top scorer Mario Gomez
scored twice as Bayern Munich crushed Bavarian rivals Nuremberg
4-0 to open a four-point lead at the top of the table on
Saturday.
Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar also grabbed two goals,
one a penalty, to lead Schalke 04 to a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim
that took them up to second.
Forward Vedad Ibisevic levelled for Hoffenheim midway
through the second half after Raul had given the hosts a
28th-minute lead with a controversial goal that led the referee
to ask the Spaniard if he had used his hand.
Bayern, who entertain Napoli in the Champions League on
Wednesday, netted three times in the first half as they bounced
back in style from a surprise league defeat by Hanover 96 last
week.
"The early goal helped a lot," coach Jupp Heynckes told
reporters, referring to Gomez's second-minute opener.
"The team is playing excellent football, is confident with
the ball and you can see they are enjoying the game. That is a
crucial aspect of being successful."
Champions Borussia Dortmund dropped to third with 20 points
from 11 games, five points behind Bayern, after drawing 1-1 at
VfB Stuttgart.
Werder Bremen are fourth on 20 points after coming from a
goal down to triumph 3-1 at Mainz 05, their first victory in
four games.
Claudio Pizarro's 150th Bundesliga goal cancelled out Niko
Bungert's 23rd-minute opener for Mainz before Aaron Hunt and
Sebastian Proedl sealed the points for Werder.
Borussia Moenchengladbach moved up to fifth, also on 20
points, after Marco Reus struck twice to earn a 2-1 victory over
Hanover.
Hertha Berlin stunned VfL Wolfsburg 3-2, Pierre-Michel
Lasogga notching the winner five minutes from time just seconds
after the home team had levelled through Marcel Schaefer.
GOMEZ GOALS
Heynckes brought back six players, including Gomez, who were
rested for Bayern's 6-0 German Cup win over Ingolstadt in the
week and his team made a dream start when the Germany forward
headed them in front.
Gomez then set up Bastian Schweinsteiger to rifle in from 18
metres before Franck Ribery added the third goal in the 39th
minute after a fine solo effort.
Striker Gomez added his 12th league goal of the season in
the second half, tapping in a Toni Kroos pass.
On Friday, Michael Ballack's goal gave Bayer Leverkusen a
1-0 win over Freiburg but the former Germany captain also
suffered a suspected broken nose that makes him doubtful for the
Champions League game with Valencia in the week.
