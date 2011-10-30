* Podolski scores twice in Cologne win
BERLIN Oct 30 Hamburg SV hit back to hold
Kaiserslautern to a 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga on Sunday despite
playing for more than an hour with 10 men.
In the day's other game, Lukas Podolski scored twice in five
minutes in the first half to set Cologne on the way to a 3-0 win
over struggling Augsburg.
Hamburg, unbeaten in their last three games, climbed to 16th
in the 18-team table with nine points from 11 games, swapping
places with Augsburg who have eight and are now in the
relegation zone.
Bayern Munich, 4-0 winners over Nuremberg on Saturday, lead
with 25 points, four clear of Schalke 04.
Hamburg, still winless at home, were in trouble when Serbian
defender Slobodan Rajkovic was sent off in the 22nd minute for
elbowing Kaiserslautern captain Christian Tiffert, leading to
angry protests from their players.
New Hamburg coach Thorsten Fink, whose debut at home to VfL
Wolfsburg last weekend also ended 1-1, then made an unorthodox
move, taking off striker Marcus Berg, brought in as a
replacement for injured Mladen Petric, in the 37th minute.
One minute later, Kaiserslautern, 13th with 12 points, went
ahead when Olcay Sahan outfoxed his marker and crossed to
Konstantinos Fortounis, who pulled the ball back for Pierre de
Wit to score.
De Wit crashed a free kick against the post after the
re-start but feisty Hamburg refused to give in and Paolo
Guerrero had a goal disallowed for handball as they fought back.
The Peruvian, however, only had to wait another five minutes
before heading Hamburg level on 64 minutes after Gokhan Tore
broke free on the right and crossed.
Elsewhere, visitors Augsburg took the early initiative only
for Podolski to break the deadlock when he collected the ball,
burst past a defender into the area and sent his left-footed
shot past Simon Jentzsch in the 19th minute.
He soon struck again, slotting home a penalty after Hajime
Hosogai fouled Christian Clemens, to complete his third
Bundesliga brace of the season and take his tally to eight.
Slawomir Peszko ended the contest 11 minutes after the
re-start when he pounced on a mis-hit clearance by Lorenzo
Davids to score from close range.
It got worse for Augsburg when substitute Torsten Oehrl was
sent off after only 10 minutes on the field for a foul from
behind on Sascha Riether.
