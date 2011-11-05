BERLIN Nov 5 Champions Borussia Dortmund kept up their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday, storming to a 5-1 home win over VfL Wolfsburg to climb within two points of the top.

Mario Goetze scored twice and Shinji Kagawa, Sven Bender and Robert Lewandowski also struck as Dortmund chalked up their fifth win in six games to move up to 23 points, two behind Bayern who travel to promoted Augsburg on Sunday.

Claudio Pizarro bagged a hat-trick as third-placed Werder Bremen came back from two goals down to beat Cologne 3-2 and go level on points with Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Cologne were 2-0 up at halftime but Peruvian Pizarro hauled Werder back into the game before scoring the winner with five minutes to go, slotting in at the far post for his 11th league goal of the season.

Visiting Cologne were down to 10 men for most of the second half after the dismissal of Henrique Sereno.

Moenchengladbach also have 23 points from 12 games after in-form striker Marco Reus scored twice in a 2-1 victory at Hertha Berlin. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)