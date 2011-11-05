BERLIN Nov 5 Champions Borussia Dortmund kept
up their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on
Saturday, storming to a 5-1 home win over VfL Wolfsburg to climb
within two points of the top.
Mario Goetze scored twice and Shinji Kagawa, Sven Bender and
Robert Lewandowski also struck as Dortmund chalked up their
fifth win in six games to move up to 23 points, two behind
Bayern who travel to promoted Augsburg on Sunday.
Claudio Pizarro bagged a hat-trick as third-placed Werder
Bremen came back from two goals down to beat Cologne 3-2 and go
level on points with Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Cologne were 2-0 up at halftime but Peruvian Pizarro hauled
Werder back into the game before scoring the winner with five
minutes to go, slotting in at the far post for his 11th league
goal of the season.
Visiting Cologne were down to 10 men for most of the second
half after the dismissal of Henrique Sereno.
Moenchengladbach also have 23 points from 12 games after
in-form striker Marco Reus scored twice in a 2-1 victory at
Hertha Berlin.
