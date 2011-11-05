* Dortmund crush Wolfsburg 5-1
* Pizarro hat-trick for Werder
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Nov 5 Champions Borussia Dortmund kept
up their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on
Saturday, storming to a 5-1 home win over VfL Wolfsburg to climb
within two points of the top.
Mario Goetze scored twice and Shinji Kagawa, Sven Bender and
Robert Lewandowski also struck as Dortmund chalked up their
fifth win in six games to move up to 23 points, two behind
Bayern who travel to promoted Augsburg on Sunday.
The only sour note for Dortmund came when defender Neven
Subotic fractured a cheekbone in a collision with Sotiris
Kyrgiakos and had to go to hospital.
"Neven needs surgery and will be out for about six weeks,"
coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "This throws a bad shadow
over the game.
"We played a very good game and it was not the result that
made me happy but the way we created the goals. We are in with
the top teams now and we feel good being up there."
Claudio Pizarro bagged a hat-trick as third-placed Werder
Bremen came back from two goals down to beat Cologne 3-2 and go
level on points with Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Cologne were 2-0 up at halftime but Peruvian Pizarro hauled
Werder back into the game before scoring the winner with five
minutes to go, slotting the ball in at the far post for his 11th
league goal of the season.
Visiting Cologne were down to 10 men for most of the second
half after the dismissal of Henrique Sereno.
Moenchengladbach also have 23 points from 12 games after
in-form striker Marco Reus scored twice in a 2-1 victory at
Hertha Berlin.
It was a happy return to Berlin for Gladbach coach Lucien
Favre who left Hertha two years ago.
Champions League combatants Bayer Leverkusen squandered a
two-goal lead in the late match to finish 2-2 at home to
battling Hamburg SV who have now drawn all three league games
under Thorsten Fink.
Papiss Demba Cisse converted a stoppage-time penalty as
Freiburg triumphed 2-1 at Nuremberg to move off the bottom.
In Dortmund, Wolfsburg offered little resistance against the
hosts who cruised into a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to goals from
Goetze and Kagawa.
Aleksandr Hleb cut the deficit for Felix Magath's side in
the 60th minute but Bender then headed in for the home team from
two metres.
Lewandowski added another goal with a chip over keeper Diego
Benaglio after a lightning-quick break and Germany international
Goetze completed the rout with 12 minutes left.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)