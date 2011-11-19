BERLIN Nov 19 Borussia Moenchengladbach
forward Marco Reus grabbed a hat-trick as his team crushed
Werder Bremen 5-0 to climb into second place on Saturday, two
points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
The 22-year-old Germany international, who has now scored at
least two goals in each of his last three league games, struck
three times after Patrick Herrmann had given the hosts a 16th
minute lead.
Juan Arango completed the rout in the 53rd minute with a
curling left-foot shot, and with the Werder defence still
reeling from Reus's third goal a minute earlier which came on
the rebound after a save from keeper Tim Wiese.
Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar netted twice and Raul and
Lewis Holtby were also on target to give Schalke 04 a 4-0 win
over struggling Nuremberg.
Schalke's third victory in four games lifted them to third
place on 25 points, one behind Gladbach.
VfL Wolfsburg won 4-1 against Hanover 96 to offer coach
Felix Magath, who has suspended three of his players for a lack
of commitment, something to smile about.
Freiburg battled back from two goals down to snatch a
last-gasp 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin, Stefan Reisinger
netting deep into stoppage time.
The game between Cologne and Mainz 05 was called off after
referee Babak Rafati failed to show up.
Police said he was found injured in his hotel room while
German media reported he had made a suicide attempt.
Bayern, on 28 points, host champions Borussia Dortmund later
on Saturday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)