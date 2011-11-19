BERLIN Nov 19 Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marco Reus grabbed a hat-trick as his team crushed Werder Bremen 5-0 to climb into second place on Saturday, two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old Germany international, who has now scored at least two goals in each of his last three league games, struck three times after Patrick Herrmann had given the hosts a 16th minute lead.

Juan Arango completed the rout in the 53rd minute with a curling left-foot shot, and with the Werder defence still reeling from Reus's third goal a minute earlier which came on the rebound after a save from keeper Tim Wiese.

Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar netted twice and Raul and Lewis Holtby were also on target to give Schalke 04 a 4-0 win over struggling Nuremberg.

Schalke's third victory in four games lifted them to third place on 25 points, one behind Gladbach.

VfL Wolfsburg won 4-1 against Hanover 96 to offer coach Felix Magath, who has suspended three of his players for a lack of commitment, something to smile about.

Freiburg battled back from two goals down to snatch a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin, Stefan Reisinger netting deep into stoppage time.

The game between Cologne and Mainz 05 was called off after referee Babak Rafati failed to show up.

Police said he was found injured in his hotel room while German media reported he had made a suicide attempt.

Bayern, on 28 points, host champions Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)