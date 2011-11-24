BERLIN Nov 24 Champions Borussia Dortmund
go into the local derby at home to Schalke 04 on Saturday with a
string of injuries that could hamper their bid to catch
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.
Dortmund, who cut the gap to two points with a 1-0 victory
at Bayern last weekend, will be without holding midfielder Sven
Bender after he broke his jaw in the 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in
the Champions League on Wednesday.
Playmaker Mario Goetze could also miss the meeting of the
Ruhr valley rivals after picking up a knock just above the knee
against Arsenal.
"Dortmund will be without Bender until January," the club
said on Thursday after the 22-year-old underwent a three-hour
operation in London.
"Goetze's derby participation is also in doubt (but) the
medical staff are hoping he can be fit for Saturday."
Germany international Goetze has led Dortmund's recent
revival and scored the winning goal against Bayern.
The champions are already without central defender Never
Subotic who is recovering from a broken cheekbone.
The injuries could not have come at a worse time for
Dortmund, who have recovered from a bad start by winning six of
their last seven league games to move up to second spot. Schalke
are a point behind in fourth.
"Beating Dortmund would be a major boost for us," said
Schalke midfielder Lewis Holtby. "They played well in Munich
last week but the mother of all derbys in Germany is a different
story."
Bayern, who defeated Villarreal 3-1 in the Champions League
on Tuesday to book their spot in the next round, travel to lowly
Mainz on Sunday.
Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, level on 26 points
with Dortmund, travel to Cologne on Friday.
