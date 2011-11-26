BERLIN Nov 26 Champions Borussia Dortmund took over top spot in the Bundesliga for the first time since the start of the season on Saturday, beating Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04 2-0 for their seventh victory in the last eight league games.

In a heated "mother of all derbies" that prompted crowd trouble before the game and flares in the stadium, Robert Lewandowski and Felipe Santana scored either side of halftime to lift Dortmund to 29 points, one ahead of Bayern Munich who travel to Mainz 05 on Sunday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach are in second place, also on 29, after beating Cologne 3-0 away on Friday. Schalke are fourth on 25.

Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin settled for a 3-3 draw in an exciting game in the capital with Eren Derdiyok scoring a hat-trick to put Leverkusen 3-2 up after trailing by two goals.

Hertha's Pierre-Michel Lasogga grabbed his second goal of the afternoon on 82 minutes to rescue a draw.

Freiburg snatched a 90th minute goal through Garra Dembele to draw 1-1 at Hoffenheim while Nuremberg beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 to move away from the drop zone.

Hamburg SV travel to Hanover 96 later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, by Mark Meadows)