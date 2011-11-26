* Dortmund go top pending Bayern game
* Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin draw 3-3
* Leverkusen's Derdiyok scores hat-trick
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Nov 26 Champions Borussia Dortmund
took over top spot in the Bundesliga for the first time since
the start of the season on Saturday, easing past Ruhr valley
rivals Schalke 04 2-0 for their seventh victory in the last
eight league games.
In a heated "mother of all derbies" that prompted crowd
trouble before the game and flares in the stadium, Robert
Lewandowski and Felipe Santana scored either side of halftime to
lift Dortmund to 29 points, one ahead of Bayern Munich, who
travel to Mainz 05 on Sunday.
Borussia Moenchengladbach are in second place, also on 29
from 14 games, after beating Cologne 3-0 away on Friday. Schalke
are fourth on 25.
"We played a huge game today and everything went according
to plan," Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp told reporters.
"The goals were outstanding in a match that was good from
the first to the last minute. We fully deserved this win."
Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin settled for a 3-3 draw in
an exciting game in the capital, with Eren Derdiyok scoring a
hat-trick to put Leverkusen 3-2 up after trailing by two goals.
Hertha's Pierre-Michel Lasogga grabbed his second goal of
the game and sixth of the season eight minutes from time to
rescue a draw.
Hertha also missed a penalty, with Leverkusen goalkeeper
Bern Leno saving Levan Kobiashvili's spotkick and shot on the
rebound.
Freiburg snatched a 90th minute goal through Garra Dembele
to draw 1-1 at Hoffenheim, while Nuremberg beat Kaiserslautern
1-0 to move away from the drop zone.
In the final game on Saturday, Hamburg SV continued their
recovery, securing a 1-1 draw at Hanover 96 thanks largely to
keeper Jaroslav Drobny's superb saves. The result extended their
undefeated run to six successive league games.
Promoted Augsburg celebrated their second win of the season,
beating troubled VfL Wolfsburg 2-0, but are still stuck in last
place on 11 points from 14 matches.
DORTMUND PRESSURE
In Dortmund, the hosts looked livelier than Schalke from the
start despite a string of injuries and their midweek defeat by
Arsenal in the Champions League, which has left qualification
for the last 16 looking difficult.
Playmaker Mario Goetze, injured in that game, was fit again,
as was forward Lucas Barrios, making his first start since an
injury during the Copa America.
It was forward Lewandowski, however, who broke the deadlock
with a close-range header for his ninth goal of the season in
the 16th minute in front of a sell-out 80,720 crowd.
Goetze should have added another on the half-hour mark but
his chip from eight metres out was blocked by keeper Lars
Unnerstall, who was kept busy throughout.
Brazilian Santana did grab a deserved second goal and his
first of the season, firing in on the rebound after Unnerstall
had denied Barrios from point-blank range.
"I saw an adult team play against a school team in the first
half," Schalke coach Huub Stevens told reporters. "Maybe three
or four of my players played their full level. That is far too
few against such a good team as Dortmund."
