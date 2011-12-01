BERLIN Dec 1 Bayern Munich must beat
northern rivals Werder Bremen on Saturday as players are quickly
running out of excuses following three defeats in their last
five league games, club officials warned players.
Bayern, who had a spectacular start to the season, dropped
from top to third place in the Bundesliga last week following
their 3-2 loss to Mainz 05, their second consecutive defeat in
the league.
"It will be a tough game on Saturday but I expect the
players to redeem themselves for last week's defeat," Bayern
President Uli Hoeness said this week. "There are no more
excuses."
Hoeness said club bosses had noted a recent trend among
Bayern players, who were not working as hard as earlier in the
season when the team notched a six-match winning streak without
conceding a goal.
"Everone is taking a step less, a little slower, a pass
across more instead of going deep where it can hurt," Hoeness
said.
A slip-up against visiting Bremen could let champions
Borussia Dortmund, a point ahead on 29 along with surprise
package Borussia Moenchengladbach, pull further away.
"The team must accept the fact that they played a bad game
against Mainz," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters.
"If some games are not easy then you sometimes have to win
the rustic way with a lot of fighting and determination."
Rummenigge rejected the argument that Bayern had been
weakened by the absence of midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger,
who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury for the rest of
the year.
"Obviously his absence affects the team but you can still
run, fight, scratch, bite and do whatever it takes to win in the
end."
Fourth-placed Bremen, missing starting keeper Tim Wiese,
could also be without top striker Claudio Pizarro, who is
battling to recover from a nagging knee injury in time for the
game against his former club.
Bremen captain Clemens Fritz, however, has recovered from a
back injury and should be fit to play.
Dortmund, who have won seven of their last eight league
matches to take over top spot for the first time this season,
travel to Gladbach, who in turn have won their last four games
and have yet to lose at home this season.
