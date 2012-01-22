BERLIN Jan 22 Champions Borussia Dortmund demolished hosts Hamburg SV 5-1 with two goals each from Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Blaszczykowski on Sunday to join leaders Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 at the top of the Bundesliga on 37 points.

Borussia gave the hosts, who saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to a crashing end, no chance and dominated from the start with Kevin Grosskreutz deservedly putting them ahead in the 16th minute.

With Hamburg, who had not lost in the league since Oct. 2, having to deal with a full-pitch pressing game, it did not take long for the champions to strike again.

Lewandowski picked up the ball on the left, beat two defenders and chipped the ball over charging keeper Jaroslav Drobny for a two-goal cushion in the 37th minute.

The champions picked up where they had left off after the break with Blaszczykowski thundering in a low drive on the hour after poor defending by the hosts.

The Poland international then converted a penalty 14 minutes from time before his countryman Lewandowski took advantage of yet another defensive blunder inside the box to fire in his 14th league goal of the season while thousands of Hamburg fans poured out of the stadium.

Paolo Guerrero scored a late consolation goal for Hamburg in the 86th.

The result lifted second-placed Dortmund to 37 points, with Bayern ahead on goal difference despite their 3-1 defeat at fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Hamburg, who could do nothing to avoid their first league defeat under coach Thorsten Fink, dropped to 14th and two points above the relegation zone.

Schalke are third, also on 37, taking full advantage of Bayern's slip-up with their own 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)