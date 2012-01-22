BERLIN Jan 22 Champions Borussia Dortmund
demolished hosts Hamburg SV 5-1 with two goals each from Robert
Lewandowski and Jakub Blaszczykowski on Sunday to join leaders
Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 at the top of the Bundesliga on 37
points.
Borussia gave the hosts, who saw their nine-game unbeaten
run come to a crashing end, no chance and dominated from the
start with Kevin Grosskreutz deservedly putting them ahead in
the 16th minute.
With Hamburg, who had not lost in the league since Oct. 2,
having to deal with a full-pitch pressing game, it did not take
long for the champions to strike again.
Lewandowski picked up the ball on the left, beat two
defenders and chipped the ball over charging keeper Jaroslav
Drobny for a two-goal cushion in the 37th minute.
The champions picked up where they had left off after the
break with Blaszczykowski thundering in a low drive on the hour
after poor defending by the hosts.
The Poland international then converted a penalty 14 minutes
from time before his countryman Lewandowski took advantage of
yet another defensive blunder inside the box to fire in his 14th
league goal of the season while thousands of Hamburg fans poured
out of the stadium.
Paolo Guerrero scored a late consolation goal for Hamburg in
the 86th.
The result lifted second-placed Dortmund to 37 points, with
Bayern ahead on goal difference despite their 3-1 defeat at
fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.
Hamburg, who could do nothing to avoid their first league
defeat under coach Thorsten Fink, dropped to 14th and two points
above the relegation zone.
Schalke are third, also on 37, taking full advantage of
Bayern's slip-up with their own 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart on
Saturday.
