(Removes typo from headline)
BERLIN Jan 29 Borussia Moenchengladbach
crushed hosts VfB Stuttgart 3-0 on Sunday to move to within a
point of leaders Bayern Munich and continue their sensational
season.
Former Germany international Mike Hanke's glancing header in
the 31st minute put them on track for their seventh win in the
last nine league games.
Gladbach, who came through a relegation playoff last season
to stay in the top flight, remain fourth and have 39 points from
19 games.
Stuttgart were toothless in attack despite the presence of
Bosnian international Vedad Ibisevic, who joined earlier this
week from Hoffenheim.
Gladbach made sure of the points in the last 10 minutes, top
scorer Marco Reus breaking free to fire in his 12th league goal
of the campaign before Igor de Camargo added another.
In Sunday's other game, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored
twice in Mainz 05's 3-1 win over bottom-placed Freiburg that
lifted them to 12th, three points above the drop zone.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)