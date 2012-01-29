(Removes typo from headline)

BERLIN Jan 29 Borussia Moenchengladbach crushed hosts VfB Stuttgart 3-0 on Sunday to move to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich and continue their sensational season.

Former Germany international Mike Hanke's glancing header in the 31st minute put them on track for their seventh win in the last nine league games.

Gladbach, who came through a relegation playoff last season to stay in the top flight, remain fourth and have 39 points from 19 games.

Stuttgart were toothless in attack despite the presence of Bosnian international Vedad Ibisevic, who joined earlier this week from Hoffenheim.

Gladbach made sure of the points in the last 10 minutes, top scorer Marco Reus breaking free to fire in his 12th league goal of the campaign before Igor de Camargo added another.

In Sunday's other game, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in Mainz 05's 3-1 win over bottom-placed Freiburg that lifted them to 12th, three points above the drop zone. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)