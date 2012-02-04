BERLIN Feb 4 Schalke 04 stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home to Mainz 05 on Saturday, missing the chance to join Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga and dropping two points off the pace.

The visitors took an early lead through new signing Mohamed Zidan but Schalke completely dominated in the second half, levelling with a fine Chinedu Obasi strike in the 58th minute and squandering half a dozen chances to score the winner.

The result left Schalke on 41 points from 20 games, two behind leaders Dortmund, who eased past Nuremberg 2-0 on Friday. Borussia Moenchengladbach moved up to 40 points after their goalless draw at VfL Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich, also on 40, can reclaim top spot with victory at Hamburg SV later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)