BERLIN Feb 5 Werder Bremen twice squandered a lead to draw 2-2 at Freiburg on Sunday with two goals from Peruvian evergreen Claudio Pizarro enough to lift them into fifth place in the Bundesliga.

The 33-year-old took his league tally to 15 goals after firing Werder into a 29th minute lead and restoring their one-goal cushion two minutes into the second half after Freiburg's Cedric Makiadi had grabbed a 32nd minute equaliser.

Werder could have extended their lead in the 53rd but Markus Rosenberg's shot rattled the post and Jonathan Schmid levelled again for the hosts in the 71st, beating keeper Tim Wiese from a tight angle, with the ball rolling off the post into goal.

Werder, who have drawn their last three games since the Bundesliga restart following the winter break, move up to 32 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

Champions Borussia Dortmund have opened up a two-goal lead at the top of the table after their 2-0 win at Nuremberg on Friday with Bayern Munich stumbling to a 1-1 draw at Hamburg SV a day later to drop to second place on 41 points.

Third-placed Schalke 04 also settled for a 1-1 draw against Mainz 05 to join Bayern on 41.

In the last game on Sunday, Cologne, without their injured top scorer Lukas Podolski, travel to relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)