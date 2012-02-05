BERLIN Feb 5 Werder Bremen twice
squandered a lead to draw 2-2 at Freiburg on Sunday with two
goals from Peruvian evergreen Claudio Pizarro enough to lift
them into fifth place in the Bundesliga.
The 33-year-old took his league tally to 15 goals after
firing Werder into a 29th minute lead and restoring their
one-goal cushion two minutes into the second half after
Freiburg's Cedric Makiadi had grabbed a 32nd minute equaliser.
Werder could have extended their lead in the 53rd but Markus
Rosenberg's shot rattled the post and Jonathan Schmid levelled
again for the hosts in the 71st, beating keeper Tim Wiese from a
tight angle, with the ball rolling off the post into goal.
Werder, who have drawn their last three games since the
Bundesliga restart following the winter break, move up to 32
points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.
Champions Borussia Dortmund have opened up a two-goal lead
at the top of the table after their 2-0 win at Nuremberg on
Friday with Bayern Munich stumbling to a 1-1 draw at Hamburg SV
a day later to drop to second place on 41 points.
Third-placed Schalke 04 also settled for a 1-1 draw against
Mainz 05 to join Bayern on 41.
In the last game on Sunday, Cologne, without their injured
top scorer Lukas Podolski, travel to relegation-threatened
Kaiserslautern.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)