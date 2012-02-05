* Pizarro takes goal tally to 16
* Third draw in a row for Werder
* cologne snatch win at Kaiserslautern
(Updates with quotes, Cologne win)
BERLIN, Feb 5 Werder Bremen twice
squandered a lead to draw 2-2 at Freiburg on Sunday where two
goals from evergreen Peruvian Claudio Pizarro were enough to
lift them into fifth place in the Bundesliga.
The 33-year-old took his league tally to 15 goals after
firing Werder into a 29th minute lead and restoring their
one-goal cushion two minutes into the second half after
Freiburg's Cedric Makiadi had grabbed a 32nd minute equaliser.
Werder could have extended their lead in the 53rd but Markus
Rosenberg's shot rattled the post and Jonathan Schmid levelled
again for the hosts in the 71st, beating keeper Tim Wiese from a
tight angle, with the ball rolling off the post into goal.
Werder, who have drawn their last three games since the
Bundesliga restart following the winter break, move up to 32
points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.
"We wasted two points today and this is the reason I am a
bit angry," Pizarro, the Bundesliga's all-time foreign goal
scorer, told reporters.
"We needed these points so that the teams ahead of us don't
pull away too much. But we lacked concentration at some
instances, especially set pieces."
In the only other game on Sunday Cologne, without their
injured top scorer Lukas Podolski, snatched a 1-0 win at
relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern and three crucial points in
their bid to stay up.
Albania international Odise Roshi's 72nd minute header
lifted them to ninth place on 24 points.
Kaiserslautern, reduced to 10 men late in the first half
after the dismissal of new signing Ariel Borysiuk for a second
booking, are in the relegation playoff spot on 18, a point off
the bottom.
Champions Borussia Dortmund have opened up a two-goal lead
at the top of the table after their 2-0 win at Nuremberg on
Friday with Bayern Munich stumbling to a 1-1 draw at Hamburg SV
a day later to drop to second place on 41 points.
Third-placed Schalke 04 also settled for a 1-1 draw against
Mainz 05, also on Saturday, to join Bayern on 41.
