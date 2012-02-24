BERLIN Feb 24 Brief news from the
Bundesliga on Friday ahead of this weekend's soccer matches
(times GMT):
* Cologne top scorer Lukas Podolski is hoping to return to
action on Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen (1430) after an
ankle injury sidelined him since late January.
Podolski, who has scored 15 league goals this season as his
club is fighting to stay up, said he could come on as a
substitute after returning to training on Thursday.
"I worked very hard and I am happy to have come back to
training. Maybe I am ready for 10 or 15 minutes on Saturday.
Cologne are in 14th place, six points above the relegation
zone after only one win and five defeats in their last six
league games.
* Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund posted record
six-month financial figures, boosting turnover by close to 50
percent to 101 million euros for June 1-Dec 31, 2011, up from 71
million for the same period in 2010, the club said on Friday.
Dortmund have come back from the brink of bankruptcy only a
few years ago to post a record pre-tax profit of 16.7 million
euros up from 4.3 million for the same period in 2010.
It is the first time the club has cracked the 100 million
euro mark for a six-month period, it said.
"The club has advanced in the past year both on a financial
and sporting level," club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a
statement.
"These figures show that transfers such as that of Marco
Reus (who will join at the end of the season for a reported 17.5
million euros) are no financial risk to the club whatsoever," he
said.
Apart from winning the Bundesliga last year, league leaders
Dortmund also competed in the Champions League this season and
play in front of an average 80,000 crowd, the second highest per
game in Europe behind Barcelona.
* Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre said he was
confident his team could fill the gap left by injured Patrick
Herrmann with forward Mike Hanke coming back from injury just in
time for their game against Hamburg SV on Friday (1930).
"Without Patrick there will not be the same balance between
defence and attack," Favre told reporters. "He was one of the
best forwards in the first half of the season and was involved
in almost every single one of our goals.
"But we can still play good football even without him and we
have proven that," said Favre who has steered Gladbach into
second place, three points behind Dortmund.
Herrmann, who has scored six goals and set up another six,
broke his collar bone earlier this month and is expected to be
out for at least another four weeks.
