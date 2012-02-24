* Gladbach held 1-1 by Hamburg
* Arslan cancels out Hanke opener
(Adds quotes, details)
BERLIN Feb 24 Borussia Moenchengladbach
spurned a chance to join Borussia Dortmund at the top of the
Bundesliga on Friday, stumbling to a 1-1 home draw against
Hamburg SV.
Former Germany international Mike Hanke put the hosts in
front on the stroke of halftime by heading a free kick from Juan
Arango past Hamburg keeper Jaroslav Drobny.
The visitors should have levelled two minutes after the
restart when Paolo Guerrero set up Tolgay Arslan in the box but
the 21-year-old sent a thunderous drive narrowly over.
Turkey under-21 international Arslan quickly made amends,
slotting the ball in from close range in the 56th minute as
Hamburg climbed to eighth on 27 points.
"We lacked punch today and offered far too little," Gladbach
coach Lucien Favre told reporters after his side closed the gap
on Dortmund to two points.
"We came up against a quick and strong team and did not have
that in our game today."
Surprise title contenders Gladbach, who narrowly escaped
relegation last season, extended their unbeaten run to seven
straight games despite being without speedy winger Patrick
Herrmann (broken collarbone).
Hamburg have blossomed since Thorsten Fink took over as
coach in October. They have risen from last place and are now in
the running for a European spot.
Champions Dortmund, on 49 points from 22 matches, host
Hanover 96 on Sunday. Bayern Munich, third on 45, entertain
Schalke 04 the same day.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)