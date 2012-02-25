BERLIN Feb 25 Lars Bender scored twice as
Bayer Leverkusen beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday to move up to
fifth place in the Bundesliga and offer coach Robin Dutt some
respite.
Last season's runners-up Leverkusen, who are all but
eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-1 home loss to
Barcelona in their round of 16 first leg, were under growing
pressure after just two wins in their last seven league games.
Germany midfielder Bender gave Dutt something to smile
about, putting the visitors ahead in the 16th minute when he
slotted in from a metre out after a Vedran Corluka header.
The talented 22-year-old then made sure of victory early in
the second half, picking up a brilliant Renato Augusto pass and
rifling in with his left foot as keeper Michael Rensing charged
forward.
Cologne were toothless throughout despite the return of
their top scorer Lukas Podolski following an ankle injury in
late January.
Augsburg's Torsten Oehrl struck twice in two minutes to help
his relegation-threatened team to a 3-0 win over troubled Hertha
Berlin and spoil veteran coach Otto Rehhagel's Bundesliga
comeback.
Rehhagel, 73, the former long-time Werder Bremen coach who
won Euro 2004 with Greece and returned to the Bundesliga after
12 years, could do nothing to avoid Hertha's seventh consecutive
defeat in all competitions that sent them down to 16th spot.
Mainz 05 crushed lowly Kaiserslautern 4-0 to record their
first win after three successive draws and move up to 10th on 27
points while VfB Stuttgart beat Freiburg 4-1 to go up to eighth.
Borussia Moenchengladbach drew 1-1 at home to Hamburg SV on
Friday to sit two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who
have 49 points and take on Hanover 96 on Sunday. Bayern Munich,
in third place on 45, host fourth-placed Schalke 04 on Sunday.
