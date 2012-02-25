* Leverkusen beat Cologne
* Hertha lose again on coach Rehhagel's debut
* Nuremberg stun Bremen
(Updates with Bremen result, details, quotes)
BERLIN, Feb 25 Lars Bender scored twice as
Bayer Leverkusen beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday to move up to
fifth place in the Bundesliga and offer coach Robin Dutt some
respite.
Last season's runners-up Leverkusen, who are all but
eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-1 home loss to
Barcelona in their round of 16 first leg, were under growing
pressure after just two wins in their last seven league games.
Germany midfielder Bender gave Dutt something to smile
about, putting the visitors ahead in the 16th minute when he
slotted in from a metre out after a Vedran Corluka header.
The talented 22-year-old then made sure of victory early in
the second half, picking up a brilliant Renato Augusto pass and
rifling in with his left foot as keeper Michael Rensing charged
forward.
"It is very important to win a derby and even more important
to build on our win against Augsburg last week," Bender told
reporters. "We fully deserved the win today."
Cologne were toothless throughout despite the return of
their top scorer Lukas Podolski following an ankle injury in
late January.
In other action, Nuremberg stunned hosts Werder Bremen
courtesy of a 65th-minute Alexander Esswein strike against the
run of play to leave Thomas Schaaf's team in sixth place on 36
points and without a home win since mid-December. Nuremberg move
up to 10th on 28.
RELEGATION FIGHT
Augsburg's Torsten Oehrl struck twice in two minutes to help
his relegation-threatened team to a 3-0 win over troubled Hertha
Berlin and spoil veteran coach Otto Rehhagel's Bundesliga
comeback.
Rehhagel, 73, the former long-time Werder Bremen coach who
won Euro 2004 with Greece and returned to the Bundesliga after
12 years, could do nothing to avoid Hertha's seventh consecutive
defeat in all competitions that sent them down to 16th spot.
"We are now in the midst of a relegation fight and that
means we have to fight," Rehhagel, who has been involved in a
record 1022 Bundesliga games as a player and a coach, told
reporters. "We really need to wake up and face that."
Mainz 05 crushed lowly Kaiserslautern 4-0 to record their
first win after three successive draws and move up to 11th on 27
points while VfB Stuttgart beat Freiburg 4-1 to go up to eighth.
Borussia Moenchengladbach drew 1-1 at home to Hamburg SV on
Friday to sit two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who
have 49 points and take on Hanover 96 on Sunday. Bayern Munich,
in third place on 45, host fourth-placed Schalke 04 on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Sonia Oxley)