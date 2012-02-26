BERLIN Feb 26 Winger Franck Ribery
dazzled fans and scored both goals as Bayern Munich beat Schalke
04 2-0 on Sunday, lifting the Bavarians back into second place
and a point behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.
Champions Dortmund were at home to Hanover 96 later on
Sunday.
Ribery cleverly chipped the ball over charging keeper Timo
Hildebrand and then slotted into an empty goal from 20 metres as
Bayern looked sharper than in their last five league games where
they had taken only two wins.
They also lost their Champions League round of 16 first leg
1-0 at Basel in midweek.
The Frenchman, who combined very well with fellow winger
Arjen Robben throughout the game, then grabbed his 10th league
goal early in the second half, firing in from a tight angle
inside the box, minutes after Bayern's Holger Badstuber rattled
the bar with a powerful header.
The win lifted Bayern to 48 points, one ahead of
third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach. Schalke remain fourth on
44.
