BERLIN Feb 26 Winger Franck Ribery dazzled fans and scored both goals as Bayern Munich beat Schalke 04 2-0 on Sunday, lifting the Bavarians back into second place and a point behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Champions Dortmund were at home to Hanover 96 later on Sunday.

Ribery cleverly chipped the ball over charging keeper Timo Hildebrand and then slotted into an empty goal from 20 metres as Bayern looked sharper than in their last five league games where they had taken only two wins.

They also lost their Champions League round of 16 first leg 1-0 at Basel in midweek.

The Frenchman, who combined very well with fellow winger Arjen Robben throughout the game, then grabbed his 10th league goal early in the second half, firing in from a tight angle inside the box, minutes after Bayern's Holger Badstuber rattled the bar with a powerful header.

The win lifted Bayern to 48 points, one ahead of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach. Schalke remain fourth on 44. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)