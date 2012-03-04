March 4 Striker Albert Bunjaku scored his
first goal for almost two years to give Nuremberg a 1-0 home win
over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who blew their chance to go
second in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
The Swiss striker - who missed almost the whole of last
season with a knee injury and has made nine appearances this
term - struck in the 87th minute, three minutes after coming on
as a substitute.
It was his first goal since he scored against Hertha Berlin
in March 2010.
Moenchengladbach's first defeat since Dec. 10 meant they
stayed third on 47 points from 24 games, one behind Bayern
Munich who lost 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
Champions Borussia Dortmund, 2-1 winners over Mainz 05 on
Saturday, have a seven-point lead over Bayern at the top.
Bunjaku's goal brought some late drama to what until then
had been one of the worst Bundesliga games of the season.
Neither side seemed capable of stringing more than two or
three passes together and the ball bobbled around midfield for
most of the game with the two teams continually gifting each
other possession.
Nuremberg came to life in the last few minutes and took the
three points when Alexander Esswein burst down the left and
crossed for Bunjaku to turn the ball into the roof of the net
from close range.
