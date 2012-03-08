By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, March 8 Bayern Munich playmaker
Bastian Schweinsteiger could make his comeback after a lengthy
injury break against Hoffenheim on Saturday with the Bavarians
desperate to keep pace with leaders Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern have seen their three-point Bundesliga lead since the
winter break transform into a seven-point deficit, after an
erratic start to the year which looks to have derailed their
treble chances.
Schweinsteiger's absence since early February with a
ligament injury has proved costly with Bayern winning only two
of their five games in all competitions during that time.
His return could not have come at a more crucial moment in
the championship race with another slip-up almost certain to end
their title hopes.
"I am not 100 percent yet. Ideally I would need two or three
games but as things are now I have to be ready from the word
go," Schweinsteiger told reporters after returning to training
this week.
"We need to find our own game again," said the Germany
international in reference to their winning streak earlier this
season.
Bayern, who are still in the Champions League and the German
Cup semi-finals, will have their work cut out against
Hoffenheim, who have yet to lose under coach Markus Babbel - a
former Bayern player - in four games.
"When you play 16 years for such a club, (winning) becomes
your second nature," Babbel said. "We will try to keep up with
them and maybe even spring a surprise. We have to use any of our
chances to the full."
Dortmund, top on 55 points, are traveling to
relegation-threatened Augsburg, looking to extend their unbeaten
run to 19 games. They have also won their last eight league
games in a row to leave them eyeing a second consecutive title.
"The way they are playing at the moment it is difficult to
catch up with them," said Schweinsteiger.
Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 47 points and one
behind Bayern, entertain gutsy Freiburg, who lifted themselves
off the bottom spot with a spectacular 2-1 win against
fourth-placed Schalke 04 last week.
