BERLIN May 5 Cologne tumbled into the German second division on Saturday as Hertha Berlin grabbed the lifeline of a relegation playoff while already-crowned champions Borussia Dortmund thumped Freiburg 4-0 to set a Bundesliga season points record.

Dortmund, with two goals from both Jakub Blaszczykowski and Robert Lewandowski, finished on 81 points - eight ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich who crushed Cologne 4-1 ahead of their German Cup and Champions League finals later this month.

Third-placed Schalke 04 will join them in Europe's premier competition next season after their 3-2 win at Werder Bremen with the league's top scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar striking twice to take his tally to 29 goals.

Hertha's Anis Ben-Hatira struck twice against 10-man Hoffenheim, who had Ryan Babel sent off, and Raffael added another in stoppage time to spark wild celebrations at the Olympic stadium. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)