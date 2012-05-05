BERLIN May 5 Cologne tumbled into the German
second division on Saturday as Hertha Berlin grabbed the
lifeline of a relegation playoff while already-crowned champions
Borussia Dortmund thumped Freiburg 4-0 to set a Bundesliga
season points record.
Dortmund, with two goals from both Jakub Blaszczykowski and
Robert Lewandowski, finished on 81 points - eight ahead of
second-placed Bayern Munich who crushed Cologne 4-1 ahead of
their German Cup and Champions League finals later this month.
Third-placed Schalke 04 will join them in Europe's premier
competition next season after their 3-2 win at Werder Bremen
with the league's top scorer Klaas-Jan Huntelaar striking twice
to take his tally to 29 goals.
Hertha's Anis Ben-Hatira struck twice against 10-man
Hoffenheim, who had Ryan Babel sent off, and Raffael added
another in stoppage time to spark wild celebrations at the
Olympic stadium.
