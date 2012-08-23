Aug 23 The Bundesliga is arguably the most open
of Europe's big five leagues, yet when it comes to the crunch
this season looks likely to become another battle between
Borussia Dortmund and an increasingly frustrated Bayern Munich.
Bayern, Germany's biggest and brashest club, are still
smarting after finishing second to Dortmund in the Bundesliga
for the last two seasons, plus the German Cup last term.
Their frustration boiled over when club president Uli
Hoeness made an outspoken attack on their rivals from the
industrial Ruhr region in a television interview shortly after
Dortmund won last year's title.
"At the moment, what Dortmund have are players who are
somewhat hungrier, but they have no world class players," he
said, adding they would have to do well at international level
as well to earn his admiration.
For the second season in a row, Dortmund, who kick off the
championship at home to Werder Bremen on Friday (1830), have
sold a key member of their title-winning team.
Last time around, it was Nuri Sahin, who departed for Real
Madrid and was shunted into the reserves, and now Japanese
midfielder Shinji Kagawa has departed hoping his move to
Manchester United turns out to be more fruitful.
Dortmund have, however, replaced Kagawa with Marco Reus -
one of the Bundesliga's hottest properties - from Borussia
Moenchengladbach, indicating that they are once again up for the
battle.
They also have playmaker Mario Goetze raring to go after an
injury-plagued time last season.
"Marco Reus's set-pieces, free kicks and amazing shooting
technique make him a different type of threat and if we can use
him in the right way, I'm sure he's going to bring us a lot of
joy," said defender Mats Hummels.
"But I wouldn't like to compare the two. Shinji was a great
player for us and I'm sure Marco will be too."
HIGH-TEMPO GAME
Compared by coach Juergen Klopp to a Volkswagen Beetle car
because of their ability to keep going where others come
spluttering to a halt, Dormtund's intense high-tempo attacking
game is unmatched in the league.
They have maintained the nucleus of their young team and can
count of the wall of noise provided by the 25,000 fans in the
Suedtribune, the largest standing area in a European stadium.
Bayern have made two big signings in Swiss winger Xherdan
Shaqiri and Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, although their
attempt to lure Athletic Bilbao's versatile Javi Martinez has
turned into a long-running saga.
The Bavarians, who visit promoted Greuther Fuerth on
Saturday (1330), have offered an estimated 40 million euros for
the player, which would break the German record they paid for
Mario Gomez three seasons ago.
They are already looking forward to a two-horse race with
Dortmund and drew first blood by winning the Supercup final 2-1
on Aug. 12, ending a run of five successive defeats against
their rivals from the north.
"There are always other teams to be considered, but
basically I think these two are the strongest in terms of
quality and have the greatest consistency," said midfielder
Thomas Mueller.
Schalke 04, third last season, cannot be discounted even
after the departure of Spanish forward Raul, who enjoyed a
prolific scoring career in two seasons at the club.
"The whole team has to stay fit for the entire season. The
other point is to win the big games against Bayern, Dortmund,
Leverkusen and whoever else," said midfielder Lewis Holtby.
"We have to stay in top form, especially with the Champions
League to think about too. I think that's a good recipe for
winning titles."
VfL Wolfsburg, coached by disciplinarian Felix Magath, could
be dark horses if he can stay on good terms with playmaker
Diego, back at the club after a year on loan with Atletico
Madrid.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison
Wildey)