Sept 1 Midfielder Aaron Hunt missed a first-half penalty but made amends by converting another after halftime as Werder Bremen beat a disjointed Hamburg SV 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Nils Petersen added the second to leave struggling Hamburg without a point or goal to their credit after two games of the new season and their coach Thorsten Fink under mounting pressure.

Hapless Hoffenheim had two players sent off, including substitute Sejad Salihovic four minutes after coming on, as they crashed to a 4-0 home defeat against promoted Eintracht Frankfurt, who have won both their opening games.

Jefferson Farfan provided the assists for all three of Schalke 04's goals in their 3-1 win over Augsburg and title holders Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Nuremberg.

