Sept 2 VfL Wolfsburg collapsed to a crushing 4-0
defeat at home to Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga on Sunday with
Polish striker Artur Sobiech scoring twice.
New signing Szabolcs Huszti was involved in all four
Wolfsburg goals. The Hungarian provided the cross for Tunisia
defender Karim Haggui to head the visitors in front after 10
minutes when he was given too much space at the near post.
Hustzi, signed from Zenit St Petersburg, led a
counter-attack which ended with Sobiech scoring the second in
the 26th minute and floated over the free kick for Leon
Andreasen to head in the third seven minutes after halftime.
Four minutes later his precise pass allowed Sobiech to
complete the scoring.
Wolfsburg's miserable afternoon was compounded when halftime
substitute Robin Knoche was sent off for a second bookable
offence in the 65th minute.
