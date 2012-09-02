Sept 2 VfL Wolfsburg collapsed to a crushing 4-0 defeat at home to Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga on Sunday with Polish striker Artur Sobiech scoring twice.

New signing Szabolcs Huszti was involved in all four Wolfsburg goals. The Hungarian provided the cross for Tunisia defender Karim Haggui to head the visitors in front after 10 minutes when he was given too much space at the near post.

Hustzi, signed from Zenit St Petersburg, led a counter-attack which ended with Sobiech scoring the second in the 26th minute and floated over the free kick for Leon Andreasen to head in the third seven minutes after halftime.

Four minutes later his precise pass allowed Sobiech to complete the scoring.

Wolfsburg's miserable afternoon was compounded when halftime substitute Robin Knoche was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 65th minute.