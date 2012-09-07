HANOVER, Germany, Sept 7 Mesut Ozil scored twice
as Germany began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a
predictable 3-0 win over a defensive disciplined but extremely
limited Faroe Islands on Friday.
There was early drama as Faroes goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen
kept the hosts at bay for almost half an hour and a hint of
desperation was creeping into the Germans' play before Mario
Goetze broke through.
After that Germany relaxed, stroked the ball around, often
at walking pace, and completed the European Group C win with two
Ozil goals in the second half.
The game was largely played in near silence, broken only by
a monotonous drum-banging in the background, and even the goals
brought only muted cheers from the crowd.
Nielsen made excellent saves to defy Sami Khedira and Marco
Reus as the opening exchanges resembled an attack-versus-defence
training session.
Goetze settled German nerves in the 28th minute when he
collected the ball around 30 metres from goal, weaved his way
between the Faroe defenders and rolled the shot just inside the
post from 12 metres.
A rare Faroes Islands attack led to Germany's second in the
54th minute. The hosts broke out of defence, Thomas Mueller
crossed from the byline and Ozil swept the ball into the net
from 12 metres.
The Real Madrid midfielder provided another neat finish in
the 72nd minute when Reus slipped the ball to him and he clipped
the ball past Nielsen from the edge of the area.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)