BERLIN, Sept 21 Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt climbed three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Nuremberg on Friday to continue their dazzling start to the season.

Substitute Erwin Hoffer turned sharply in the area to score a goal reminiscent of the great Gerd Mueller and Takashi Inui added another with a solo effort on the hour to lift Frankfurt above Bayern Munich, who travel to Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Frankfurt, who last topped the standings in 1999, have now recorded the club's best start to the season, with a perfect 12 points from their opening four games.

Brimming with confidence, Eintracht, who had spent one season in the second tier, suffered two early setbacks with striker Olivier Occean and captain Pirmin Schwegler going off injured.

Hoffer, who had come on four minutes earlier, scored with a fine strike in the 25th minute before Japan's Inui doubled the visitors' lead on the hour after a jinking run past three players.

Nuremberg's Sebastian Polter, another substitute, reduced the deficit in the 76th minute with a header past keeper Kevin Trapp.

Despite Nuremberg coming close twice in the final minutes Eintracht held on to top the table for the first time in 13 years.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, on seven points, travel to Hamburg SV on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)