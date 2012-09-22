BERLIN, Sept 22 Bayern Munich struck twice in three minutes to beat Schalke 04 2-0 on Saturday and stay top of the Bundesliga with four wins from four as rivals Borussia Dortmund lost 3-2 at Hamburg SV to end a 31-match unbeaten run.

Visitors Bayern, fresh from their opening 2-1 Champions League win over Valencia on Wednesday, took the lead in the 55th minute when in-form Toni Kroos - set up by Thomas Mueller - curled a low shot from 14 metres past keeper Lars Unnerstall.

Mueller then scored the second goal himself, threading the ball through the legs of one defender on the right and slipping a shot between two others for his fourth goal of the season to silence the 61,000 crowd at the Auf Schalke Arena.

Bayern, who were without injured Franck Ribery, are on 12 points along with promoted Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Nuremberg 2-1 on Friday.

Champions Dortmund are five points behind after Hamburg battled to victory with two goals from South Korea's Son Heung-min.

Dortmund are on seven points like fellow Champions League competitors Schalke while Hamburg, who hold the record for the longest unbeaten run of 36 league games from 1983, managed to lift themselves off the bottom after three straight defeats.