BERLIN Nov 28 Bayern Munich made sure they will go into next month's winter break top of the Bundesliga after beating Freiburg 2-0 on Wednesday to open up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

Thomas Mueller's first half penalty and substitute Anatoliy Tymoshchuk's 79th minute strike gave the Bavarians, who take on champions Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, their 12th win in 14 league matches to move up to 37 points with three games left this year.

Freiburg, who came into the match on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, dropped to tenth.

Gonzalo Castro scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen claimed their fifth win in six games with a 4-1 victory at Werder Bremen to move into second place with 27 points.

Borussia Moenchengladbach's Juan Arango scored a sensational goal in their 2-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg, volleying in a 45-metre diagonal cross from the edge of the box. Gladbach move up to ninth on 20 points.

Champions Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday to stay third on 26 with Schalke 04 in fourth place on 24 after slumping to a 3-1 away defeat against Hamburg SV. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)