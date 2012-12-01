BERLIN Dec 1 Bayer Leverkusen edged past Nuremberg 1-0 courtesy of Stefan Kiessling's ninth goal of the season on Saturday to cut Bayern Munich's Bundesliga lead to seven points while tightening their hold on second place.

Kiessling, battling to reclaim a spot in the Germany team, moved joint top of the scorers' list with a 37th minute effort after fine work from Germany international Andre Schuerrle.

In-form Leverkusen's sixth win in their last seven games lifted them to 30 points, seven behind Bayern, who host third-placed Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday in the Bundesliga's showpiece match-up.

Schalke 04 needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach and rescue a point to move up to 25. Julian Draxler's 86th minute goal cancelled out Igor De Camargo's fine strike on the hour. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)