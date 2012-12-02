BERLIN Dec 2 Werder Bremen forward Marko Arnautovic scored a hat-trick to lead his team to a 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim on Sunday, consigning the hosts to their fourth straight loss and putting further pressure on coach Markus Babbel.

Austrians Sebastian Proedl and Arnautovic scored midway through the first half as Bremen stormed to a 2-0 Bundesliga lead against what had been a toothless Hoffenheim.

With home fans chanting "We want to see you fight", and jeering them off the pitch at halftime, the hosts looked transformed after the break.

They came out strong and grabbed a goal in the 50th minute through Sejad Salihovic.

With Bremen keeper Sebastian Mielitz keeping them in the lead with a string of superb saves, the visitors dashed any comeback hopes when Arnautovic drilled in a 73rd minute free kick.

He notched his fifth goal of the season six minutes later with a skillful move in the box to lift Bremen to eighth on 21 points.

Backed by billionaire Dietmar Hopp, Hoffenheim are third off the bottom in the relegation playoff spot after one victory in their last 10 games and in the midst of their worst start to the Bundesliga.

Leaders Bayern Munich saw their advantage cut to eight points over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen after drawing 1-1 with champions Borussia Dortmund in Munich on Saturday.

Leverkusen edged past Nuremberg 1-0 to move up to 30 points with Dortmund on 27 in third. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Josh Reich)