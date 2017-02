BERLIN Dec 8 VfL Wolfsburg took advantage of a debatable first-half penalty, which also led to a red card for their opponents, to win 3-2 at champions Borussia Dortmund in a fiery Bundesliga match on Saturday.

Dortmund were left fuming after a 36th-minute incident when defender Marcel Schmelzer was judged to have stopped Bas Dost's goalbound shot with his hands.

Schmelzer was dismissed and Diego converted the penalty to make it 1-1 but replays showed the ball hit the Dortmund leftback's knee rather than his hand. Dost decided the match with a 73rd-minute breakaway goal.

Vedad Ibisevic scored a hat-trick in VfB Stuttgart's 3-1 win over fading Schalke 04, where both teams had a player sent off, and leaders Bayern Munich won 2-0 at lowly Augsburg. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)