Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
BERLIN Dec 15 Stefan Kiessling scored twice to lead Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 win over error-prone Hamburg SV and cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top to nine points at the halfway mark of the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Andre Schuerrle was also on target as second-placed Leverkusen took full advantage of Bayern Munich's slip-up the night before, when they were held 1-1 at home by Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt went third with a 2-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg, where all the drama came in a six-minute spell early in the game. Alexander Meier and Takashi Inui scored for Eintracht while Wolfsburg had Josue sent off for a studs-up challenge.
Greuther Fuerth held Augsburg 1-1 in a meeting of the bottom two, and two goals from Nicolai Mueller helped Mainz 05 to a 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.