BERLIN Dec 15 Stefan Kiessling scored twice to lead Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-0 win over error-prone Hamburg SV and cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top to nine points at the halfway mark of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Andre Schuerrle was also on target as second-placed Leverkusen took full advantage of Bayern Munich's slip-up the night before, when they were held 1-1 at home by Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt went third with a 2-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg, where all the drama came in a six-minute spell early in the game. Alexander Meier and Takashi Inui scored for Eintracht while Wolfsburg had Josue sent off for a studs-up challenge.

Greuther Fuerth held Augsburg 1-1 in a meeting of the bottom two, and two goals from Nicolai Mueller helped Mainz 05 to a 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Stephen Wood)