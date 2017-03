BERLIN Jan 25 Borussia Dortmund eased past Nuremberg 3-0 on Friday with two goals from Jakub Blaszczykowski to move into second place in the Bundesliga with their third straight league win.

The Poland midfielder converted a spot kick in the 18th minute and drilled in his eighth goal of the season three minutes later.

Fellow countryman Robert Lewandowski fired in another in the 88th to lift champions Dortmund to 36 points, ahead on goal difference from Bayer Leverkusen, who take on Freiburg on Saturday.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 45, travel to VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller's stunning double save from a Tomas Pekhart point-blank header and Marcus Feulner's rebound shot in the 16th minute denied the visitors an early lead.

Coach Juergen Klopp's move to start Blaszczykowski instead of Kevin Grosskreutz paid off in the 18th minute with Blaszczykowski calmly converting the spot kick, awarded for a foul on Lukasz Piszczek.

He struck again three minutes later, connecting with a well-timed cutback from Mario Goetze.

Nuremberg offered little resistance in the second half but Dortmund wasted several good chances before Lewandowski was left with too much space in the box and grabbed his 12th goal of the campaign.

Dortmund fans reserved their biggest cheer of the evening for playmaker Nuri Sahin, who returned after spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool, and came on as a substitute for his first home appearance in the 77th minute. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)