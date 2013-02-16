BERLIN Feb 16 Striker Stefan Kiessling scored one goal and set up the other as Bayer Leverkusen beat Augsburg 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim second place in the Bundesliga.

Kiessling headed in a Gonzalo Castro free-kick in the 26th minute, to join Bayern Munich's Mario Mandzukic as top scorer with 15 goals this season.

The forward, who has been regularly snubbed by Germany coach Joachim Loew, then set up Lars Bender in the 77th to lift Leverkusen to 41 points with their first win in four games.

Sascha Moelders grabbed a deserved goal for the visitors in the 89th but it came too late.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, on 39 points, host Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday. Runaway leaders Bayern Munich are top on 57 points after their 2-0 victory at VfL Wolfsburg on Friday with Mandzukic and Dutchman Arjen Robben on target.

Champions League competitors Schalke 04 had new signing Michel Bastos to thank for a 2-2 draw at Mainz 05.

The Brazilian twice cancelled out a Mainz lead including his 82nd minute equaliser for his third goal since joining in the winter transfer window.

Schalke are in eighth place on 30 points after winning just one of their last 11 games.

Hamburg moved into contention for a European spot, beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 courtesy of Rafael van der Vaart's first goal in five months.

The Dutchman thundered in from 25 metres into the top corner to snap his five-month goal drought and lift his team to sixth on 34. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)